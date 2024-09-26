Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 369.8% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Brambles stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brambles has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $26.08.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.3722 dividend. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
