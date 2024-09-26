Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,760,000 after buying an additional 137,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 808,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Visteon by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,552,000 after acquiring an additional 83,840 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in Visteon by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

