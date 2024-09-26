Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dyne Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,447,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after purchasing an additional 114,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

DYN stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $48,024.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,383. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

