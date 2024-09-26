Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 109.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Celanese by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 264.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.13.

Celanese Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $130.03 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

