Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $85,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

