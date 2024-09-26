Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,926 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $82,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 72.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $165,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $78.99 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

