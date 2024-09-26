Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,314,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

