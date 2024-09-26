Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.85% of Teleflex worth $83,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $245.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.