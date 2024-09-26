Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 115,876 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 842,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $83,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $39,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.65.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

