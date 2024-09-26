Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,469 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $81,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at $337,843.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

