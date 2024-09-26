Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.14. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

