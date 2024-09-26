Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 710,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 461,368 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $34,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -151.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $98.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

