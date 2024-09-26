DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $177.00 target price on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.50.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DASH opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.27, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,223 shares of company stock valued at $42,156,623. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.