Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.87.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE FL opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 539,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $17,911,559.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,393,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,275,126.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Foot Locker by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

