Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

EC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $8.83.

EC opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

