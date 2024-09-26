Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 5,902.06%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after buying an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 612,787 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 350,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 786,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

