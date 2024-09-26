Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRSR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $261.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 18.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

