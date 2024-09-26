Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Gorilla Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Stories

