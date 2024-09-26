Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at Roth Mkm

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

