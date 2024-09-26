Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNXP shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $392,957.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

