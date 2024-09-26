Short Interest in Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Expands By 3,450.0%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 3,450.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EGIEY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

