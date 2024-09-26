Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Grows By 373.7%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 373.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CABGY opened at $22.79 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

