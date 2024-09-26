Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Underperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their underperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.37.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Down 5.5 %

AMGN opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.