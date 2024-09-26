Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Underperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their underperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.37.
Amgen Trading Down 5.5 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
