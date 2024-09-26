Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $51.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 590,815 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $14,933,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.