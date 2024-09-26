CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Down 3.0 %

CleanSpark stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $264,421. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CleanSpark by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.