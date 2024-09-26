AppLovin’s (APP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Up 1.3 %

AppLovin stock opened at $130.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.