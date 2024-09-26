Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley Financial reissued a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.82.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.1 %

AA stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

