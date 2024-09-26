Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of EIX opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Edison International by 76.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3,503.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 131,585 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

