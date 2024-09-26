Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

CATX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CATX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

