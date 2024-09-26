Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.31.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.92. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $63.62 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.