Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Rises By 3,025.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 3,025.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

