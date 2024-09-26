PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 70,600.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
PPERY opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.07.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.