Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 122.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.6% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,107,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 238,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

