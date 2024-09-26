Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 3,403.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 175.2 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
DMPZF stock opened at C$3.92 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of C$3.92 and a 12 month high of C$4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.21.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.