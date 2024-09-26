Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.08.

EXC opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4,203.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 93,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 91,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

