Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,946 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter worth $76,000.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NYSE YETI opened at $38.70 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

