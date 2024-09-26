Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Everi worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,051,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,522,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 29,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $378,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,292,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

