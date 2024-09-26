Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,299 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after buying an additional 73,579 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,855 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 127,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.