Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,177,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.22.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

