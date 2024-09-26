Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 639.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 272,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,720,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 84,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

