Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $61.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

