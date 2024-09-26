Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.81.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAM opened at $47.06 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.