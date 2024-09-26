Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Mercury Systems worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,687,579.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares in the company, valued at $258,687,579.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,099 shares of company stock worth $865,740. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

