Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,745,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 669,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 310,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

