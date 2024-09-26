Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after buying an additional 429,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,604 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $103,354,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $54.11 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $56.17. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

