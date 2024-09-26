Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $40,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

NASDAQ GT opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.