Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,601 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,461,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,582,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,443,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,741,000 after purchasing an additional 593,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,902,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,430,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.