Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of TDC opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

