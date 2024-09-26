Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in VeriSign by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,174,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 133.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $182.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.13.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

