Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 416.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.31. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

